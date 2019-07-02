Holyoke meeting held to address budget cuts to Veterans Services

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A special meeting in Holyoke was held Monday evening to address city budget cuts that will affect veterans.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse called the meeting after budget cuts left no funding for some Veterans’ Services employees.

Mayor Morse told 22News that the cuts get rid of 2 of 3 positions for Veterans’ Services, and also cuts funding for city projects like street lights.

Now, the Mayor is trying to restore that funding by submitting a supplemental budget.

Mayor Morse said, “I’m here tonight to stand with our veterans here in Holyoke and throughout the area, thank Jesus, Wilfredo and Menerva for their work, and ask that the council reconsider the cuts they made last week.”

The department helps Veterans apply for the VA, Social Security, and SNAP benefits, among other services.