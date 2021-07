HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round is back open after being closed since March 2020.

The Holyoke Merry-Go-Round will once again be open every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4:00 p.m.

The antique carousel was built in 1929 but was relocated to its current home in Heritage State Park in 1993.