HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Wistariahurst Museum is looking for 8-10 military veterans from Holyoke to participate in a local history project.

Wistariahurst, in collaboration with Holyoke Veterans’ Services, recently received a $15,000 Veterans’ Heritage Preservation grant from the the Massachusetts State Historic Records Advisory Board (MASHRAB) that will help fund a Veterans Uniform Exhibit, the recording of oral histories of Holyoke Veterans and other preservation projects.

The Holyoke Cultural Council is also providing grant funding for the projects.

Holyoke veterans of all ages who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces are invited to share their stories. The interviews are being conducted between April and the end of June at Wistariahurst. Veterans can opt to be either video or audio recorded. The recorded histories will be made available to the public for viewing and research as a transcript and/or as a digital recording.

“We were extremely thankful to these funders to receive their support and are excited to get started with

this oral history project,” says Penni Martorell project coordinator and curator at Wistariahurst. “Oral history interviews are rich sources of information because of their personal nature.”

“This is a great opportunity for Veterans, young and old” states Jesus Pereira, Director of Holyoke Veterans’s Services. “It is a chance for Holyoke Vets to share their stories, and educate future generations about their

experiences.”

Any Holyoke veteran interested in participating in the project should contact Penni Martorell at

martorellp@holyoke.org, 413-322-5660 or Jesus Pereira at pereiraj@holyoke.org, 413-322-5630.