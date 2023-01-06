HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local group of musicians are headed to Puerto Rico later this month to performing a piece years in the making.

The MIFA Victory Players were formed as part of the effort to renovate and revitalize the Victory Theatre in Holyoke. They’ll be playing in Puerto Rico on January 14th performing their multi-act piece, El Puerto Rico: The Rich Port. The piece has been in production since 2017 and contains three acts.

“The Rich Port is inspired by the rich Puerto Rican history and culture. Its unique past means that the music of Puerto Rico represents one of the longest, if not the longest, traditions in the American nation. […] This concert is part of an ongoing exploration of this incredible musical heritage by the Victory Players. We have been dazzled by everything that our Puerto Rican friends and family have shared with us in recent years. This great adventure culminates with the music of ten of the most exciting new voices in Puerto Rican music written for us” said Director Tianhui Ng.