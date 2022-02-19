HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two-time Gold Medal winner Kyle Zych of Holyoke is on his way to Beijing to participate in the Sled Hockey Paralympics in March.

His departure from the Clayre Sullivan School Saturday attracted the attention it deserved for a heroes sendoff. A motorcade Saturday that included the Holyoke Fire Department giving Kyle quite the celebration.

When Mary Kate O’Connor of Holyoke heard that Kyle was Beijing bound, she decided to make this quite an occasion.

“I initially decided to put this together because it was posted on Facebook that said he was making the Olympic team and to report to Beijing in March for the Paralympics,” she told 22News.

The 2022 Winter Paralympic games begin Friday, March 4 and go through Sunday, March 13.