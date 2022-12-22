HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration awarded six nonprofit organizations, including one in Holyoke, funding for 156 housing units for individuals who are homeless.

A total of $9 million was awarded to six nonprofit organizations to provide low-threshold housing and support services for adults who are experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder, co-occurring illness, mental health conditions or are at risk for or living with HIV.

Center for Human Development (Holyoke)

Living in Freedom Together (Worcester)

Open Sky (Worcester)

Pine Street Inn (Boston)

South Middlesex Opportunity Council (Leominster)

Square One Medical (Quincy)

The funding will help provide services for up to 355 individuals per year. The awards are for an initial period of 18 months with the option to extend for four additional years.

“Safe and stable housing for individuals with behavioral health conditions and who are vulnerable to chronic health issues is a crucial step toward recovery,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “The Housing First model removes what is a significant barrier for individuals with complex health needs to receive much-needed supports and services.”

“Stable housing is integral for public health and a critical component in the path to recovery from substance use disorder,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “Increasing access to low-threshold housing and support services can improve the quality of life of individuals struggling with addiction, mental health needs, or chronic illness, and encourage them to pursue treatment.”