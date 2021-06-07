Holyoke offers free transportation to vaccine sites for eligible veterans

Robert Aucoin, a United States Air Force Veteran. Aucoin served from 1961 to 1965 during the Vietnam era in the U.S. Air Force and has been a resident since April 2018. He is the first veteran to receive the COVID-19 vaccine inside the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke is offering free transportation for veterans who wish to get vaccinated.

The program which opened on Monday aims to help income-eligible, elderly, or disable Holyoke veterans get the COVID-19 vaccine or that need COVID-19 testing.

The program which could last for at least six months also offers free transportation to medical appointments for veterans who due to COVID-19 exposure could become vulnerable if they were to use public transportation.

To make an appointment or request more information call at 413-322-5630.