HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There have been multiple reports of bear sightings in the city of Holyoke.

The Holyoke Board of Health says the black bear populations has been increasing over the years and encounters with humans are becoming more common.

One of the potential attractions for black bears in residential areas is bird feeders. Bird feeders provides food that can lure bears into neighborhoods. When bears become accustomed to finding food near human habitation, they may lose their natural fear of humans and can become more bold and potentially aggressive.

The city’s board of health says this poses risks, not only to public safety but also to the bears themselves. The Massachusetts Environmental Police and other wildlife management agencies in the state recommend that people properly secure their trash and other food sources.