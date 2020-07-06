Holyoke opens first cannabis store on Dwight Street

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s first adult-use cannabis store has opened Monday in the downtown area.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the new cannabis store is located on 380 Dwight Street and is the second establishment open under the Canna Provisions banner. The building set within a 150-year-old historic former commercial paper mill.

Monday’s grand opening ceremony will be hosted by CEO Meg Sanders and COO Erik Williams, as well as Canna Provisions owners.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse supported the cannabis store and has helped with its development process. Morse hopes the store will bring great cannabis jobs to the city for its residents. So far, the new store has offered over 30 new jobs and several candidates are already on track for long term management positions.

