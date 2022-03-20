HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The parade wasn’t Holyoke’s only St. Patrick’s celebration.

Early Sunday morning at the Wyckoff Country Club, the parade committee hosted its annual Ambassador’s Breakfast.

Local officials and community members gathered to honored the 2020 award winner, U.S. Labor Secretary Martin Walsh. Walsh served as the mayor of Boston from 2014 to 2021.

Mark Joyce, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee President, told 22News, “It’s an award that is given to an American of Irish decent, that’s contributed to the improvement or relations towards Ireland and the United States, and Marty had a long history of doing just that.”

During his term as mayor, Walsh committed Boston to a sister-city relationship with Belfast. He has been an advocate for Irish-American business relations and his parents were Irish immigrants.