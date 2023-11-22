Parking spots near the Holyoke bus station are being ticketed even though the tops of the parking meters are missing. $25 tickets If Holyoke does not want people to park in those spots they should put up no parking signs. Please look into this and find outwhy they have this new policy. THANK YOU

The City of Holyoke currently has two municipal parking lots:

Suffolk Street Municipal Parking – Located on Suffolk Street

Ernest Proulx Municipal Parking Facility – Located on Dwight directly across Heritage State Park & City Hall

Parking meters are also located throughout the City and offer convenient ways to pay with either coins, debit and credit cards through the ParkMobile App.

ParkMobile is free to download and available for both iPhone and Android devices. Users can additionally register on parkmobile.io. After setting up their account, customers can immediately begin using the system with their registered mobile device.

