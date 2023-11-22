Parking spots near the Holyoke bus station are being ticketed even though the tops of the parking meters are missing. $25 tickets If Holyoke does not want people to park in those spots they should put up no parking signs. Please look into this and find outwhy they have this new policy. THANK YOU
The City of Holyoke currently has two municipal parking lots:
Suffolk Street Municipal Parking – Located on Suffolk Street
Ernest Proulx Municipal Parking Facility – Located on Dwight directly across Heritage State Park & City Hall
Parking meters are also located throughout the City and offer convenient ways to pay with either coins, debit and credit cards through the ParkMobile App.
ParkMobile is free to download and available for both iPhone and Android devices. Users can additionally register on parkmobile.io. After setting up their account, customers can immediately begin using the system with their registered mobile device.
- Parking tickets can be paid in our office, through the mail or online. A $5.00 surcharge is automatically applied to an outstanding ticket after 21 days. If it remains unpaid, a $15.00 notice fee will be applied and it will eventually lead to a $20.00 marking fee from the Registry of Motor Vehicles, which will prevent license and registration renewals.
- Parking tickets may be appealed within 21 days by filling out a Parking Appeal Form. Send in your appeal form with the ticket and any photos you want to submit as evidence. You will be notified of the outcome within 2 weeks. The appeals officer’s decision is final.