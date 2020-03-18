1  of  3
Holyoke PD: Reconsider giving panhandlers money, they are not practicing social distancing

Hampden County

Panhandlers_255654

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is encouraging people to reconsider giving panhandlers money as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

“Keep in mind that these panhandlers have numerous contacts and are not practicing social distancing,” Holyoke police posted on Instagram.

Instead, officers suggest people donate to a local charity or food bank, including:

  • Kate’s Kitchen – 51 Hamilton St.
  • Salvation Army – 271 Appleton St.
  • Margaret’s Pantry – 56 Cabot Street

Trending Stories