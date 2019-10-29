Holyoke police and fire chiefs battle for charity

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke’s police and fire chiefs are engaged in a unique battle of the badges, where there are no losers.

Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond cooked hamburgers during lunch hour at Marcotte Ford’s Lugnutz Cafe. On Wednesday, Police Chief Manny Febo will try to outdo the number of burgers prepared by Chief Pond.

The winner will have bragging rights and a trophy. But the real winners are their chosen charities which receive two dollars for every burger served up by chiefs Febo and Pond. The fire chief chose to support the Holyoke visiting nurse’s association.

“My parents are deceased and they were very helpful in the process during those tough times, they were verso I really appreciate all that I got from the Holyoke visiting nurses,” said Chief Pond.

Chief Pond will be serving his Fire House Burger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Chief Manny Febo will serve his Rodeo Blue Burger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

For every order of Chief Pond’s burger $2 will be donated to the Holyoke Visiting Nurse Association and for every order of Chief Febo’s burger will be donated to the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club.

Whoever wins will receive bragging rights and a trophy.