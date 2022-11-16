HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Would you choose the Fire House Burger or the Rodeo Blue Burger?

Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt is up against Holyoke Fire Chief John Kadlewicz for the ‘Battle of the Badges’ event being held at LugNutz Cafe inside Marcotte Ford located at 1025 Main Street in Holyoke. The chief who sells the most burgers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday wins a trophy and bragging rights.

For every order, $2 will be donated to the chief’s choice in addition, Marcotte Ford is donating $10,000 to both departments to help with equipment needs.

Courtesy: Marcotte Ford

LugNutz Cafe is open to the public Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. for breakfast, lunch, and family meals for eat-in, take-out, and curbside pickup.