Holyoke police and fire chiefs host Battle of the Badges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s battle of the badges continued Wednesday in the hamburger broiling competition between police Chief Manny Febo and fire Chief John Pond.

Chief Febo took his place behind the lunch counter Wednesday afternoon at Marcotte Ford’s Lugnutz cafe. Many off duty police officers came for lunch in support of Chief Febo’s attempt to capture the battle of the badges, for the most burgers served.

The real winners are the social service agencies receiving two dollars per burger served. Chief Febo supports the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s a very special place. A spent a lot of time there as a kid growing up,” said Febo.

Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi was also at Wednesday’s event supporting the Boys and Girls Club. In this win-win competition, we’ll know soon which of the chiefs will take home the battle of the badges trophy along with a year’s bragging rights.