HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In a collaborative effort, the Holyoke Police Department, along with various law enforcement agencies, executed Operation Safe Streets 3 on December 8, resulting in significant outcomes.

The operation, which included the participation of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, Massachusetts State Police, FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, and other agencies, led to substantial achievements:

Arrests: 24 individuals were apprehended during the operation.

Cumulatively, Operation Safe Streets, up to this point, has shown impressive results:

Search Warrants: 5 warrants were executed.

The Holyoke Police Department expresses gratitude to all officers and collaborating agencies for their efforts in making Operation Safe Streets a resounding success. The operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of the Holyoke community.