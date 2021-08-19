Holyoke Police announce officer promoted to captain

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department announced a promotion and a new officer joining their force Wednesday.

During a swearing in ceremony held at the mayor’s office at City Hall, Lt. Isaias Cruz was promoted to Captain and Maylin Nieves was sworn in as Reserve Police Officer. The event was conducted by Mayor Murphy and City Clerk Brenna Murphy Mcgee.

