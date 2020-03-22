Holyoke Police ask residents not to post fake parking signs amid coronavirus concerns

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Holyoke Police Department is asking residents to watch out for parking signs that were not posted by the police.

Holyoke Police told 22News that because of coronavirus concerns some residents have put up the parking signs to discourage others from parking in those neighborhoods.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaiah Cruz told 22News that it is easy to differentiate the fake temporary parking signs from the city’s and that they would inform the public if there was a temporary parking ban.