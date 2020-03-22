1  of  2
Breaking News
DPH reports 525 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts 22 people have tested positive for coronavirus by Baystate Health
Closings and Delays
There are currently 193 active closings. Click for more details.

Holyoke Police ask residents not to post fake parking signs amid coronavirus concerns

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
holyoke-police-car_1521883356001.jpg

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Holyoke Police Department is asking residents to watch out for parking signs that were not posted by the police.

Holyoke Police told 22News that because of coronavirus concerns some residents have put up the parking signs to discourage others from parking in those neighborhoods.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaiah Cruz told 22News that it is easy to differentiate the fake temporary parking signs from the city’s and that they would inform the public if there was a temporary parking ban.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories