HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News talked to Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia after he announced last week that he has hired a firm to audit the Holyoke Police Department.

According to Mayor Garcia, a sub-group from the Police Relations Advisory Committee selected ‘Municipal Resources Inc.’ to conduct the audit. The firm will focus its audit on the management structure of the police department, as well as the staffing levels, efficiency and effectiveness of day-to-day operations.

Mayor Garcia told 22News, “Our police department, the way that it’s structured currently, are we operating the maximum service possible, or are there areas that we need to pivot to be better and be more effective?”

Garcia adds that the audit will begin soon, and the city will provide updates on its findings following the audit.