HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Acting Mayor Terry Murphy and Holyoke Police Chief Dave Pratt will hold an award ceremony on Friday afternoon.

This ceremony will honor Holyoke Police Personnel for their exemplary service and three prestigious awards will be presented:

The Letter of Merit

The Life Saving Award

The Medal of Honor

The ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. this on Friday November 5 in the City Hall Auditorium.