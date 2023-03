HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Captain in the Holyoke Police Department has been placed on administrative leave due to an investigation being done by the department.

According to HPD Captain Matthew Moriarty, an investigation of Captain Manuel Reyes has been opened and is ongoing. He did not disclose the reason for the investigation.

Reyes was promoted from Lieutenant to Captain in February of 2022.

22News will continue to following this story and any new updates will be posted on WWLP.com.