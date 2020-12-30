Holyoke Police Chief announces retirement, new chief appointed by Mayor Morse

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police Chief Manny Febo announced his desire to retire on July 31, 2021, according to Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

Morse also announced that Captain Dave Pratt would be the next appointed Police Chief for the Holyoke Police Department.

Captain Pratt has worked as a Holyoke Police Officer since 1993, became a supervisor in 1999, and a Captain in 2011. Captain Pratt has led several initiatives in the department, including criminal investigations, budgeting, COVID-19 supplies and the Holyoke Public School’s SRO program.

Pratt will work closely with Chief Febo over the next seven months to ensure a smooth transition to Chief in July.

A replacement for Captain Pratt’s current position will be announced at a later date.