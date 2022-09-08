HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Chief responded to a comment made by a city councilor over a discussion about ShotSpotter.

The City Council tabled the discussion in last Thursday’s meeting to accept funding for ShotSpotter. The Police Chief this Thursday expressing frustration with a comment made during final thoughts.

“This police force, like the presentation yesterday, where they talked about all the gangs and stuff, but the police is a gang. It literally is. They’re there to protect each other to look out for each other and to come out with force.” Holyoke Councilor Jose Maldonado Velez

Velez represents the area he said would be most impacted by where ShotSpotter would be set up, disproportionality impacting Black and Brown communities. The tool alerts police when gun shots are going off in the area.

22News asked Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt what he thought about the comments. He felt that calling the police department a gang was “disturbing.”

“I’m more than willing to sit down with Councilor Velez and go over it again. What we do here everyday. It’s disheartening that an elected official would say that,” Pratt continued.

The conversation over putting in place ShotSpotter comes as the city faces its fifth homicide this year.

22News contacted Velez to further elaborate on his recent comment. He stated: