Holyoke police collect toys for kids in community

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department held a holiday toy drive at Target Friday to help Santa Claus deliver toys to kids in the community.

It was the department’s 40th year doing this toy drive. Detectives, officers, and even civilians came together to collect donations for children of all ages, in an effort to help out after such a difficult year.

Captain of the Holyoke Police Department, Matthew Moriarty told 22News, “We are here at Target picking up numerous toys to help out because we’re just here to help out Santa bring some joy to the youth of Holyoke. We will be doing a toy drop at numerous shelters to ensure that the children of Holyoke get their gifts.”

Captain Moriarty added that they accept donations throughout the year, so if you missed the toy drive, you can always stop by the department to drop one off for next year.