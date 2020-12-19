Holyoke Police continue Christmas toy tradition for children in need

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are continuing a tradition they began more than thirty years ago, playing Santa at Christmastime for the city’s most disadvantaged children.

Traditionally, Narcotics Bureau Detectives go out into the neighborhoods and place the gifts in the hands of the children in need a format the pandemic has interrupted, but police are committed to the Christmas gift-giving.

“To me, this helps shed a different light on the Police, not just myself but the police as a whole, we are not just in there to be the bad guys arresting people,” said one Holyoke detective.

The police officers’ concern for the neighborhood children earned the narcotics detectives the western Massachusetts Red Cross designation of hometown heroes several years ago. This year the Holyoke Police officers told 22News they were able to overcome a lack of donations to their community program.

“We were lucky enough, by the grace of God to have a donor who was willing to donate, buy what you think these kids are going to need, and make it happen,” another officer told 22News.

The Holyoke Police wants to make sure the donated gifts are placed into the hands of children who otherwise have little to look forward to during the Christmas holiday.