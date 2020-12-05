Holyoke Police Department holds ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ toy drive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday’s snowfall created the perfect backdrop for the Holyoke Police Department’s “Stuff the Cruiser” toy collection-drive.

With help from the Dollar General store on Westfield Road, police officers were able to fit quite a few toys into their mobile community policing van.

“They contacted the Holyoke Police Department to do this for us,” said Matthew. “We all know that Christmas day the Holyoke Police Department teams up with Santa and we go across the city.”

For the past 30 years, Holyoke Police have continued their Christmas morning tradition of playing Santa for neighborhood kids, to provide toys for kids in need.