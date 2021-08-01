Holyoke Police Department needs public’s help

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole from an ABE Mart.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, on Saturday, July 31 authorities responded to reports of a security alarm going off. When police arrived they found that the back door had been smashed in and the store had been ransacked. Police then notified the manager who on arrival to the store confirmed items were missing.

While no arrests have been made, police were able to confirm that a boat anchor was used to break into the store. The Holyoke Police Criminal Investigation Bureau has been called to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)-322-6900. Individuals can also use the Text A Tip system by texting “solve” and your message to 274637.