Holyoke Police Department swear-in new officers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department has expanded its police force.

Ten full-time police officers were sworn-in by Holyoke Police Captain Matt Moriarty and Acting Mayor Terry Murphy at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

The next step for these new officers will be to go to the police academy where they will receive additional training.

Kevin O’Connor, sworn-in as Holyoke police officer told 22News, “A lot of people are running away from the job or choosing to leave the profession but I think seeing everyone come here today to want to follow this career, it’s a choice by us and I think to make this choice is one we are dedicated to.”

Five new Holyoke Police Reserve officers were sworn-in last month.