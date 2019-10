HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have located Eva Sicard who was reported missing in Holyoke on Monday.

Holyoke Police Department Lt. James Albert told 22News Sicard was found around 9:30 a.m. by Holyoke Police at the mall. Albert confirms the teenager was found safe.

Sicard was reported missing Monday morning near Whiting Farms Road as she was walking to school.