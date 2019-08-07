Holyoke Police, Hampden DA investigating body found near Scott Tower

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Community Field Road area in Holyoke Tuesday night. 

Holyoke Police Sergeant Jorge Monsalve confirmed with 22News that investigators are still in the area near Scott Tower, for the “active crime scene.” 

Reports of a body being found in the Scott’s Tower area came into our newsroom shortly after 5:30 p.m. When a 22News crew got there, they saw several Holyoke Police cruisers blocking off the area.

Sgt. Monsalve added that the discovered body is being investigated by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Holyoke Police Department.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you updates as more details become available. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet