Holyoke Police held swearing in ceremony for new officers

HOLYOKE Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department officially welcome five more members in blue who were sworn in as full-time officers Thursday night.

Mayor Alex Morse and Police Chief Manny Febo conducted the ceremony at City Hall. Emmanuel Andujar, Jan Diaz, John McCoy, John Viet and Steven Negron were sworn in.

The officers got a moment with family and friends before the ceremony to reflect on the journey and what it means to be an officer in Holyoke.

I grew up in this city. so I already know everything about it. I’ve seen a generation come up with mine and now the next so I just want to make it a better place. Jan Diaz, Holyoke Police Officer

Three of the five officers sworn in today will be active members of the force by summertime.