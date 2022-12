HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau and Detective Bureau will be at target for their annual Toy Drive on Sunday.

Holyoke Police Detectives will be buying Toys and loading them into their Mobile Community Policing van to help Santa Claus, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Holyoke Police Department.

The Toy Drive will be at the Target at the Holyoke Mall on Sunday beginning at 10:00 a.m.