HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police were called to an incident on South Canal Street Tuesday evening, which led to an investigation.

Upon arrival around 5:45 p.m., our 22News crews were able to see police in the area of South Canal Street and Adams Street in Holyoke. Police were seen surveilling the area as well as placing several markers along South Canal Street.

Police blocked off portions of the street to investigate. Roads have been reopened as of 7 p.m.

Holyoke Police have been contacted by 22News to provide additional details, and have yet to respond. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.