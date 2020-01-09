Holyoke Police investigating after man with blood on face, hands threatened Family Dollar employees

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after employees at the Family Dollar on High Street in Holyoke reported a man covered in blood who allegedly threatened them Wednesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, officers were called to the chain store located at 555 High St. after the man walked in with blood on his face and hands and verbally threatened the workers.

A description of the man was not given, but police did get part of the license plate of the blue Mazda he left the area with before police arrived.

Lt. Albert said the man’s “erratic” behavior scared the workers which prompted them to call police and report it.

Police are following up on the report and are looking for any information that might lead them to identifying the man.

If you have any information, please call the department’s non-emergency line at (413) 539-6431.