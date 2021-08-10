Holyoke Police investigating deadly shooting on Walnut Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the area of Walnut Street on Sunday.

According to Jim Leydon, Spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the shooting happened around 9:24 p.m. Sunday night near Walnut Street. When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Miguel Sanchez of Holyoke.

The Holyoke Police Department and Massachusetts State Police from the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are investigating the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at (413) 505-5993, or the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, (413) 322-6900.

You can also text an anonymous tip by texting “Holyoke” to 274637, then another text with your message, and a third text as “END.”