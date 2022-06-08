HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police were called to the area of Dwight and Monroe Street for the report of a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Police Captain Matthew F. Moriarty, the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. The crash involved a motorcycle and a Holyoke DPW vehicle. Officers arrived at the site of the crash and secured the area, blocking several streets and calling for an ambulance along with Holyoke Fire Department. The Massachusetts State Police CRASH Unit was also requested.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay. The incident is currently under investigation. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.