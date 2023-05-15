HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A police captain is being investigated by the Holyoke Police Department for allegedly sexually harassing and assaulting a female officer on multiple occasions.

Holyoke Police Captain Manuel Reyes is being investigated by Holyoke Police after allegedly performing an unwarranted CORI check on someone who was speaking with his “estranged wife.” Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said in a statement to 22News, confirming an investigation into the matter, “The investigation is ongoing, and I am currently unable to speak about it.”

This comes just more than a month after Reyes was placed on administrative leave in March for a complaint filed through Holyoke District Court, alleging that Reyes sexually harassed and assaulted a female Holyoke police officer on multiple occasions. The complaint says the alleged harassment occurred between January 2019 and the present day, Reyes allegedly sent her inappropriate text messages and intimidated her when she objected to his advances.

Massachusetts Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI)

A CORI is a report that shows if there are any criminal records on file for an individual in the state. Arrest records are only available to the following:

Law enforcement and criminal justice agencies.

Entities authorized by state or federal law (examples: School districts, EEC for staff working in day care, and DCF for adoption and foster care placements).

The individual named in the record.

Captain Moriarty added in his statement that this is a standalone investigation. 22News will continue to update this story as new information is released.