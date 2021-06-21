Holyoke police investigating minivan fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after crews put out a vehicle fire Saturday.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, police officers and crews from the fire department were called to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of Oak and Dwight Streets. An officer was able to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher until the fire crews arrived.

The vehicle is being described as a Gray Honda minivan, no injuries have been reported. If you have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously.