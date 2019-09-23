Holyoke police investigating several recent break-ins

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating several recent break-ins in the city’s Elmwood section.

Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert told 22News, the string of break-ins have been during the daytime and the suspect involved is described as a tall white man wearing shorts with a stripe and a gray t-shirt.

Police Chief Manny Febo has met with residents in the area and is encouraging anyone who thinks they saw suspicious activity in the area to report it to the police immediately.

Albert said they recently arrested a suspect who slashed tires on eight different cars in this same area because residents contacted the police right away and assisted in the investigation.

If you see any suspicious behavior in the area you are asked to call police at 413-322-6900 or criminal investigations at 413-322-6940.