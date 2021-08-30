Holyoke Police investigating shots fired on Farnum Drive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A shootout between four people damaged several vehicles and buildings on Farnum Drive in Holyoke Sunday afternoon, and now a police investigation is underway.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to the area of 178 Farnum Drive after receiving numerous reports of shots fired at 4:45 p.m. There was evidence of shots fired and several properties were damaged.

Photo: Holyoke Police Department

Photo: Holyoke Police Department

A witness described the shooting to officers as a “running gunfight” between four people with two pairs shooting at each other. No injuries were reported, according to Capt. Moriarty.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413) 322-6900. You can also TEXT-A-TIP and remain anonymous.