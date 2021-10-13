Police investigating threat at Holyoke High School

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating an incident at Holyoke High School involving a threat found written in a bathroom.

According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday evening, leadership at Holyoke High School North Campus was informed by students about bathroom graffiti that read “school shooting 10/14/21.” Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty told 22News the Police Department was then contacted by the School Department.

The letter sent to parents reads in part, “out of an abundance of caution and for the reassurance of students, staff and families, we will have additional police presence at Holyoke High School North Campus tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday. The Holyoke Police Department will investigate the situation immediately Wednesday morning and will work with school administration to take any necessary steps to keep our students and staff safe. We will update you on the situation should the need arise. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.”

On Wednesday, the Holyoke Police Department will be meeting with school leaders about the incident. Capt. Moriatry said that they will do what needs to be done to make sure everybody is safe.

Anyone with information about the graffiti is being asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at (413) 322-6900 or staff at Holyoke High School.

22News has contacted Holyoke Public Schools about this incident, but has not yet heard back. This is a developing situation. 22News will update this story with new information as it becomes available.