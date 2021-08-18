Holyoke Police investigating weekend drive-by shooting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Adams Street in Holyoke early Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported in the drive-by, but several vehicles were damaged, according to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty. At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to Adams and Clemente streets for reports of shots fired.

Photo: Holyoke Police Department

Witnesses told officers they saw a newer silver Honda Civic with shiny black rims driving down the street and shooting at motorcycles. Photos shared by the police department show evidence markers placed on the ground with police cruisers in the area.

The police department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the shooting. If you have information that might help police with their investigation, call (413) 322-6900 or Text-A-Tip to 274637.