HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

13-year-old Jeremiah “Jay” Boyd (Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department)

According to the Holyoke Police Department, 13-year-old Jeremiah “Jay” Boyd has been missing since Tuesday, June 19, and was last seen wearing Nike Tech gray zip-up sweater and black basketball shorts and white Nike Uptowns sneakers. Holyoke PD say he was last seen in Holyoke on Friday, June 23.

The missing juvenile is 5’5” tall, with curly dark hair, and brown eyes. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the Holyoke Police Department at (413) 322-6900.