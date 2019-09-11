Holyoke Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Holyoke Police Department Lt. James Albert told 22News, Destiny Ramos has been missing since approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Albert said she was last seen in the area of Homestead Avenue and Pynchon Road and was wearing a Navy Blue sweatshirt with “AERO” printed on the front, black pants, and red sneakers. Destiny has dark brown hair, is 5’2″ and weigh’s approximately 120 pounds.

The State Police Air Wing is providing support and all area departments have been notified.

According to Albert, an unconfirmed report later on Tuesday had a possible sighting of Destiny in the Forest Park area of Springfield, but that was unfounded.

If you have any information on Destiny’s location, please contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.