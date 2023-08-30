HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing juvenile.
According to the Holyoke Police Department Carmen Greene was last seen in the area of South Summer Street.
If you know of the whereabouts of Carmen, contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.
