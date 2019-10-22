Holyoke Police looking for missing teenage girl

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a teenage girl from Holyoke who was reported missing Monday.

The Holyoke Police Department said they are looking for 13-year-old Eva Sicard, who was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday, near Whiting Farms Road and Route 5 near K-Mart, as she was walking to school.

Sicard attends the Dean High School located at 1045 Main Street in Holyoke.

She is described as 5’2” tall and weighs about 110 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with “Hollister” printed in the front, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Holyoke Police Department at (413) 322-6900.