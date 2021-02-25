Holyoke police looking to identify woman involved with armed robbery at Sunglass Hut

(Holyoke Police Department)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly robbed the Sunglass Hut at the Holyoke Mall Wednesday afternoon.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers in marked cruisers and detectives were called to the Sunglass Hut at around 12:30 p.m. for an armed robbery. The female suspect allegedly showed a knife and demanded money from the cash register, no one was injured as she left the store.

The employee described the suspect as a white woman with blonde hair, wearing a gray hoodie. Two photos of the incident were shared to 22News from Holyoke Police.

If you can identify the woman in the pictures, you are asked to call the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6940 or Text-A-Tip anonymously to the number 274637, text solve, enter the city of the crime, your message and send. Then text END