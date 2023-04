HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is needing the public’s help in locating the owner and operator of a Black Alfa Romeo.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, it was last seen on Main Street at about 1:25 p.m. Monday and was involved in an accident. Police add that the operator left the accident, but left his right passenger side mirror.

If you have any information on this vehicle, your asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-322-6900 or Text a Tip.