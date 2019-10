HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke police officer was arrested and charged with OUI on September 21.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News on September 21, the Holyoke Chief was made aware of the arrest of one of their officers by the Massachusetts State Police for the charge of operating under the influence.

Lt. Albert said the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case and the internal investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.