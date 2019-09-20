Holyoke Police officers help elderly woman in wheelchair cross street

Breaking News
Photo: Holyoke Police Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Holyoke Police officers are being recognized for helping an elderly woman cross the street Thursday afternoon. 

The Holyoke Police Department said Officers Manny Rivera and Emil Morales were working the Mobile Community Policing detail at South and Harrison Street when they saw an elderly woman in need of assistance. 

The woman was in a wheelchair, trying to cross the street.

Officers Rivera and Morales were able to help the woman cross safely and into the Elmwood Towers. 

“Nice job guys,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

